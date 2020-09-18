You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston police used cellphone records to tie suspect to fatal apartment shooting

Curtis Lamorris Chestnut (copy)

Curtis Lamorris Chestnut. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

Court documents released on Friday detail how North Charleston police used cellphone records to help solve a fatal shooting at a Ladson Road apartment complex earlier this month. 

On Thursday, authorities announced they'd arrested 23-year-old Curtis Lamorris Chestnut in connection with the Sept. 7 shooting death of 22-year-old Kiyuon Tarig Reese at Harborstone Apartments, 3825 Ladson Road.

Chestnut was charged with one count of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show. 

Arrest affidavits state that Reese was on a FaceTime call just before the shooting.

Investigators tied the number of the other phone on the call to Chestnut, affidavits said. 

Location data from Chestnut's phone put him at Harborstone Apartments at the time of the shooting, affidavits said. 

They also matched his vehicle, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with broken tag and brake lights, to witness statements and a photo showing the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene, affidavits said. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

