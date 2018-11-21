Authorities have arrested a North Charleston man in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Allen T. Bellamy, 22, was taken into custody by North Charleston police officers and U.S. marshals shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of his involvement in the Nov. 4 shooting death of 27-year-old Malcolm Jerome Washington, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman.
Officers found Washington around 9:30 p.m. lying on the ground near Target Street and Rivers Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene, and witnesses reported three men running away after shots were fired.
Investigators got information Wednesday that Bellamy was near Rivers and Grimke Street, Pryor said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle Bellamy was in, but it fled.
Officers then engaged in a brief pursuit that ended after the driver hit another vehicle on Sorentrue Avenue and lost control, he said. In addition to Bellamy, investigators detained three others in the vehicle.
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.
Bellamy is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with Washington's death.
On Nov. 15, they charged Javion Omar Mazyck, 19, with one count each of murder, attempted murder and using a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.