North Charleston police searching for suspects in triple shooting that killed 1, hurt 2

NORTH CHARLESTON — North Charleston police are searching for suspects in a Monday afternoon shooting that killed one person and injured two more.

North Charleston police were called to a shooting on Shipley Street around 2:15 p.m., Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said, and saw two male gunshot victims in a parking area there.

One of them had died, Deckard said, and the other had been shot in the upper torso. Police found a third male victim who'd been shot in the lower torso.

Both survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Deckard. Officials haven't released any information about them or the person who was killed.

North Charleston police say they don't have any information about suspects so far.