Authorities are asking anyone who has information on this vehicle or its occupants for information. They believe it is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on Albert Street on July 14. North Charleston Police Department/Provided

North Charleston police are asking the public for information on a vehicle they believe is connected to a man's fatal shooting earlier this month. 

Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to a homicide that happened July 14 on Albert Street, police said. 

Kharee Whitley, 21, of North Charleston, was found shot to death by officers responding to a report of gunfire, police said. 

On July 23, authorities arrested 26-year-old Jareem Michael Miller in Florida and charged him with Whitley's murder, police said. 

The shooting was the 15th homicide investigated by North Charleston police in 2019 and the 34th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

