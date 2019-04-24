A man is dead following a shooting late Tuesday near a North Charleston residence, police said.
North Charleston Police Department officers responded just before 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of 5000 Garrett Avenue, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene and has not been publicly identified. The man's body was found outside a house.
This is the fifth reported homicide in North Charleston in 2019 and the 16th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.