North Charleston police respond to two fatal shootings in the early morning

North Charleston police are investigating two unrelated fatal shootings that occurred early Thursday morning.

The first shooting took place around 12:50 a.m. on Stafford Road. After officers received a report about a shooting, they arrived to find a female victim dead. A male suspect has been detained, police said.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

A second shooting occurred around 1:39 a.m. in the parking lot of the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue. Officers had received another report about a shooting, and in the parking lot they found a male victim dead, as well as a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not identified a suspect for the case. The male victim's identity has not been released.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

