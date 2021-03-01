North Charleston police report reveals further details about Tanger Outlets shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting at a popular outlet mall late last month.

Officers responding to Tanger Outlets on the morning of Feb. 27 were greeted with a crashed car and reports of a shooting.

According to an incident report, police were called at 10:24 a.m. to the area of 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Once on scene, they saw a silver Toyota Solara "parked and wrecked into the black barrier poles in front of the Palmetto Moon store."

Police radio traffic stated "several subjects" were seen running into the mall, including one person who "was observed to have been shot," the report said.

Officers were not able to find any suspects or victims, the report said.

"However, we did locate a discarded grey hoodie at the front of the Sketchers store," the report said.

As officers gathered evidence, another officer stopped a vehicle that had three passengers who claimed to have been inside the silver Toyota, the report said.

Investigators were told that "a second unknown vehicle occupied by unknown subjects began to shoot at the occupants within the Toyota," the report said.

The Toyota's drive crashed into the side of the building while being shot at and drifted back toward the roadway before coming to a stop against black, barrier poles, the report said. The car's occupants then fled on foot.

According to the report, two adult men and one juvenile were inside the targeted car.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said four people were detained for questioning and later released.

The incident comes as authorities pledge to increase security at another North Charleston mall. On Feb. 14, a shooter opened fire at Northwoods Mall, injuring three bystanders.

Police Chief Reggie Burgess is expected to announce an update on the Northwoods investigation around 2 p.m. March 1.

This story is developing. Check back for more.