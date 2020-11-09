North Charleston police report details of shooting, chase that left 8-year-old injured

NORTH CHARLESTON — It started with gunshots.

A North Charleston police officer patrolling around 10:25 p.m. Friday near Success Street and Spruill Avenue heard the sounds ring out. Someone in a dark sedan was shooting at another car.

Over the next 20 minutes, the officer and others chased the suspects in a pursuit that spanned nearly the length of the city and ended in Goose Creek. Later, they found out an 8-year-old girl was shot. Two other minors and three adults who were also in the car targeted by the gunman were not injured.

A North Charleston police incident report released Monday shed light on the incident.

After hearing the shots, the officer started looking for any vehicles fleeing the area and saw a dark sedan with muzzle flashes coming from the passenger side, the report said. The officer made a U-turn and called in the chase.

The officer followed the sedan and coordinated with another unit in the area to try to cut the driver off, the report said. Eventually, the chase ended up on Rivers Avenue. The officer followed on Spruill in case the driver tried to cut over, staying with the chase until he reached Park Circle.

"The pursuit lasted nearly 20 minutes and traveled through North Charleston and Goose Creek, ending at Old Mount Holly Road and (U.S. Highway 52)," police said. "Three suspects were taken into custody."

Deputies from the Charleston County and Berkeley County sheriff's offices also joined in the pursuit.

Elijah Jai Junior, 24, of Johns Island; Daryon Markes Smith, 25, of Goose Creek; and Christopher Eugene Smith, 22, of Summerville each face six counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

After the chase was over, the original officer headed back to where the chase started, the report said. The officer got out and walked the entire path of the chase, looking for any drugs or weapons the suspects might have tossed out of their car.

"Officers came across the radio advising the possible weapon was discarded in the area of Rivers Avenue and Success Street," the report said.

While walking along North Carolina Avenue approaching Drayton Street, the officer saw a "Draco style semi auto" on the side of the road, the report said. About 50 feet away from the first gun, the officer found a black and chrome handgun with what looked like an extended magazine.

The officer left the guns where they were and called dispatch so crime scene technicians could come collect the evidence, the report said.

Officers also found two other vehicles that were hit by bullets, the report said. One suffered damage to its passenger door and tire. The other vehicle had a bullet go through its side and puncture the fuel tank.

As the chase unfolded, officers also learned that there was a gunshot victim at 1908 Success St., the report said. When officers got there, they found an 8-year-old girl who was getting first aid from North Charleston firefighters.

Emergency medical services arrived and officers helped the girl into the ambulance, the report said.

"The preliminary information obtained at the scene of the shooting is that one of the occupants in the vehicle, which was pursued by officers, shot into a vehicle occupied by the juvenile victim," police said.

The girl was transported to Medical University Hospital for treatment and officers started looking for evidence in the shooting area, the report said.

An update on her condition was not available Monday. No one else was injured.