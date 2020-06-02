North Charleston police report 7 people arrested during Monday evening protest

Seven people — six adults and one juvenile — were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and violating curfew during a protest held by activists demanding reforms in North Charleston on Monday.

The rally, held in front of North Charleston City Hall at 4:30 p.m., came as groups around the Charleston area gathered beginning Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by police in Minneapolis last week. Over the weekend, protests turned violent as crowds started breaking into businesses, looting and police moved in wearing riot gear, arresting protesters and deploying tear gas and pepper spray.

Monday's demonstration was organized by members of Black Lives Matter. The group of about 200 included several families and young children.

"Chief (Reggie) Burgess personally spoke via telephone with a local civil rights leader and the event organizer about demonstrating in the area designated for them to conduct their peaceful protest, but the event organizer refused to utilize the provided space and congregated at another area of the City Hall campus," according to a statement by the department.

Around 5:40 p.m., the group started marching on Montague Avenue toward International Boulevard, police said. The protest's organizer and others in the group were "in continuous communication" with police and they agreed to follow pedestrian and vehicle laws, and agreed to abide by the city's 6 p.m. curfew.

"While in the area of Montague Avenue and Arco Lane, the protesters stopped and completely blocked the roadway, resulting in the traffic being impeded in each direction," police said. "The crowd was provided several warnings to vacate the roadway and allow the free flow of traffic. Several individuals, who refused officer’s directions, continued to incite the crowd, and were disrupting traffic were arrested."

Police leaders said they fully support and assist organizers with planned, peaceful and orderly protests, but that actions which disrupt peace and order "will not be tolerated."

Those arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and curfew violation are as follows:

Persephanie Brown, 26, of Charleston

Chris Thomas, 26, of North Charleston

Abraham Jenkins, 25, of Charleston

Karionna Ancrum, 18, of Columbia

Antavius Johnson-Drayton, 22, of Charleston

Britney Kimble, 30, of Savannah

Further comments from law enforcement were not available Tuesday morning.