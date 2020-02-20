North Charleston police promote Greg Gomes to be new assistant chief

The North Charleston Police Department has named Greg Gomes as its new assistant chief.

Police Chief Reggie Burgess promoted Gomes to replace outgoing Assistant Chief David Cheatle, who is retiring. Gomes previously served as deputy chief.

“When you look around the North Charleston Police Department, Greg Gomes has stood out as an individual who intimately understands police work, who has shown remarkable compassion and interest working directly in the community," Burgess said in a news release.

Gomes is a native of North Charleston and has served the department for 24 years. He began in the department's radio shop and later worked in narcotics and investigations for 12 years. He also has served as captain for the office of professional standards and the deputy chief over the Compliance and Standards Division.

“I am excited for the opportunity and eager for the task at hand,” Gomes said in a news release. “As throughout my career, I pledge to the citizen of North Charleston to continue working on their behalf to make our city an even better place. Our police department is here to serve our citizens, and I’m energized to continue doing my part to build upon the work we have accomplished so far.”

The new assistant chief has been involved in several high-profile issues. He was a liaison to the city's Citizens' Advisory Commission on Community-Police Relations and came under fire from members due to what they called the department's lack of transparency. He also has advocated for a Lowcountry police academy for new officers and investigated officers accused of racial bias and other on-duty problems.

