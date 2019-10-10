Police revealed Thursday that last week's shooting at a North Charleston gas station involved a teenager and a young man fatally shot as they struggled over a gun during a robbery attempt.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police have determined that 14-year-old Eisa Shourpaje tried to rob Dashawn Bowens, 25, and both were killed by the same gun, according to Maj. Ken Hagge.

Shourpaje was in the Valero gas station at 7757 Dorchester Road the morning of Sept. 29 when Bowens came in.

The teen saw Bowens take out a large amount of cash to pay for a few things at the register, said Hagge, which drew Shourpaje’s interest.

While Bowens went to use the restroom, Shourpaje left the store, went to the back for a few minutes, then re-entered the gas station as Bowens was leaving the restroom.

As Bowens crossed the parking lot on his way home, Shourpaje followed and began brandishing a black pistol in a robbery attempt, Hagge said.

The two struggled over the gun. According to police, Shourpaje fired first, shooting Bowens in the neck.

Shourpaje was then shot in the head, and he collapsed at 7791 Dorchester Road. The gun used was later found in his hand by police.

Bowens managed to get up after the struggle, but he soon collapsed in the Valero parking lot.

Shourpaje of North Charleston died the next day. Bowens of Walterboro died four days later.

According to Hagge, police pieced together the chain of events from several eyewitness reports and about 30 videos they obtained.

He dismissed rumors that “multiple kids” were involved in the shooting, and said that Bowens and Shourpaje were the only two involved.

Only one gun was recovered. Hagge said police do not have information on where it came from but are running traces, and raised the possibility that it could have been stolen.

“What’s lost in this is, no matter what the situation is, two young men lost their lives,” Hagge said.