A North Charleston police officer was involved in a crash, authorities announced Friday night. 

The S.C. Highway Patrol was tapped to investigate. 

Officers began the pursuit around 7:10 p.m. when they tried to pull over a motorist for traffic violations in North Charleston's Forest Hills neighborhood, police said. The pursuit traveled eastbound on Dorchester Road until the suspect crashed near Olivia Drive.

Another officer was responding to the area to help in the pursuit but was involved in a separate crash at Dorchester and Bream roads, police said. 

Emergency medical services were called to respond, police said.

Information on whether anyone was injured was not provided.  

The suspect faces one count each of driving under a suspended license, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine and possession of Ecstasy, police said. The suspect also faces two counts of child endangerment. 

Further information about the incident was not immediately available. 

