North Charleston police officer fired after arrest on DUI, hit-and-run charges

MONCKS CORNER — The North Charleston Police Department has fired an officer who was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and fleeing a crash.
North Charleston police said Edward Jerome Clemens, 31, had worked for the department for five years.
His time there came to an end Wednesday, according to NCPD Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, after Clemens was charged with an off-duty DUI.
S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Tyler Tidwell said Clemens, who's also listed in some law enforcment records as Jerome Edward Clemens, had been inebriated when he drove into two other vehicles parked at 7 Oaks Drive in Moncks Corner. Troopers charged him with DUI and didn't record any serious injuries.
Moncks Corner police have video from earlier that afternoon of what appears to be Clemens' truck swerving off Silvermoss Road and hitting a mailbox, according to an incident report.
According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Edward Clemens has been released from the jail on a personal recognizance bond.