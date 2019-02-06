NCPD kitten

A North Charleston police officer welcomed an unexpected member to his family this week: A kitten he had rescued from a freeway overpass.

Officer Casey Pace responded to a report two weeks ago of a kitten hanging over the overpass at the Interstate 26-526 interchange, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman. 

Pace took the kitten to a shelter and then went back the next day to check on it, Pryor said. The officer asked to foster the kitten.

On Tuesday, Pace and his wife adopted the kitten, naming her Bridgette, Pryor said. 

