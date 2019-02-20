North Charleston police officers opened fire on an armed suspect who they say robbed someone at gunpoint, committed a carjacking and crashed into another vehicle on city streets Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect, 19-year-old John Qudre Whitlock, was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police stated. He was apprehended behind a Restaurant Depot located at 3600 Meeting Street Road.
No officers were injured.
Officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 3900 block of Rivers Avenue, police stated.
The victim told officers she was approached in the parking lot by a suspect who demanded her purse and money, police stated. The suspect, later identified as Whitlock, took the woman's purse and fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex.
Shortly after, officers were alerted to a carjacking on Pine Forest Drive inside the Pinecrest Apartment complex, police stated. Whitlock fled in that victim's vehicle before crashing with another vehicle at the intersection of Rivers and McMillan avenues.
Whitlock fled on foot and ended up behind the Restaurant Depot at McMillian Avenue and Meeting Street Road, police stated.
"Officers advised the suspect presented a gun resulting in shots being fired," police stated.
Police did not state whether Whitlock was struck by gunfire. He was arrested and taken to Medical University Hospital.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, in accordance with North Charleston Police Department policy.