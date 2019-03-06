North Charleston police have named a suspect in a shooting that sent shoppers running at Northwoods Mall last month.
Matthew Carlos James Jr., 18, of Deerwood Drive in North Charleston, faces four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said.
James has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police stated. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 167 pounds.
In addition to the North Charleston charges, he has two active warrants from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 after James allegedly targeted a group of people at a Champs Sports shoe store, police said.
Video footage showed the suspect leaving the mall through an emergency exit.
Witnesses reported seeing him discard a firearm, which police later recovered, in some bushes. No one was injured.
Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective S. Andrews at 843-740-5875 or Andrewss@northcharleston.org. They can also contact the on-call detective at 843-740-2800.