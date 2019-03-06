Matthew Carlos James, Jr.

Matthew Carlos James, Jr. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Cannon Detention Center

North Charleston police have named a suspect in a shooting that sent shoppers running at Northwoods Mall last month. 

Matthew Carlos James Jr., 18, of Deerwood Drive in North Charleston, faces four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said. 

James has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police stated. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 167 pounds. 

In addition to the North Charleston charges, he has two active warrants from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. 

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 after James allegedly targeted a group of people at a Champs Sports shoe store, police said. 

Video footage showed the suspect leaving the mall through an emergency exit.

Witnesses reported seeing him discard a firearm, which police later recovered, in some bushes. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective S. Andrews at 843-740-5875 or Andrewss@northcharleston.org. They can also contact the on-call detective at 843-740-2800.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.