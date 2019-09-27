Romane Clare

North Charleston police have identified a man suspected of killing his wife at their home on Whitney Drive Thursday night. 

Romane Clare, 33, remains at large, police said Friday night. 

His wife was identified as Ebony Clare, 37, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. She died at 2:48 a.m. Friday at Medical University Hospital from a gunshot wound. 

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 4302 Whitney Drive where they found Ebony on the ground in the driveway, according to an incident report. 

Some neighbors told police they'd heard several loud pops, but nobody saw the attack and police couldn't find the shooter, the report said. 

Ebony spoke to first responders on the way to the hospital, according to the incident report, but her words were redacted.

