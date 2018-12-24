A man who North Charleston police say was shot inside a pickup truck Sunday evening died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the area of 1900 Alton St. for a report of shots fired where they found the unidentified man, who had been shot several times, inside a pickup truck, said North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Witnesses told police that the deceased had been involved in an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and shot him, Pryor said.
Police had not announced any arrests as of Monday morning, and the incident remains under investigation.