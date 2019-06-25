A Summerville man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a shooting that left one man dead outside a North Charleston motel over the weekend.
William D. Jones III was charged with murder after he was arrested at a Summerville residence, said Spencer Pryor, spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.
On Sunday, Timothy A. Brock, 26, was shot and killed outside the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road. Officers responded to the motel around 5 p.m. for a report of gunfire, Pryor said.
Upon arrival, police found Brock laying in the upper walkway of the motel. Before the shooting, police said there had been an argument involving Brock and several others. After the shooting, an unknown white vehicle was seen leaving the area before police arrived, Pryor said.
The fatal shooting marked the 12th homicide investigated in 2019 by the North Charleston Police Department and the 30th in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.