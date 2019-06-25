north charleston police department file (copy)

North Charleston Police Department. File

A Summerville man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a shooting that left one man dead outside a North Charleston motel over the weekend.

William D. Jones III was charged with murder after he was arrested at a Summerville residence, said Spencer Pryor, spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.

On Sunday, Timothy A. Brock, 26, was shot and killed outside the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road. Officers responded to the motel around 5 p.m. for a report of gunfire, Pryor said.

Upon arrival, police found Brock laying in the upper walkway of the motel. Before the shooting, police said there had been an argument involving Brock and several others. After the shooting, an unknown white vehicle was seen leaving the area before police arrived, Pryor said.

The fatal shooting marked the 12th homicide investigated in 2019 by the North Charleston Police Department and the 30th in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.

Charleston coroner's office identifies man, 26, who was shot outside Motel 6 on Sunday

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.