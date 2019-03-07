Authorities arrested a man in connection with the slaying of a 33-year-old Moncks Corner man who was shot in his pickup truck in December.

North Charleston police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Kenneth Siguenza, 32, and charged him with murder, North Charleston Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Siguenza was apprehended at a residence in Summerville between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Police said Eston Shoaf died at a hospital of his injuries after being shot several times. Shoaf was in the driver's seat of a pickup truck around 7 p.m. Dec. 23. A second man, who was seated on the passenger side, was also injured in the shooting, though not seriously, authorities said. The two had been near Alton Street at the time before someone opened fire into the truck.

Authorities have not made public a possible motive for the shooting, but have said that Shoaf was involved in an argument of some kind prior.

Siguenza is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.