Police on Monday arrested an individual they said shot and killed a North Charleston man during an August home invasion.

Elijah Prioleau, Jr., 24, was charged with murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Prioleau was jailed by Monday afternoon ahead of a bail hearing. The charges stem from what authorities describe as a home invasion during which Prioloeau and several ski-mask-clad men on Aug. 5 stormed Harold Hutzler's Salamander Road residence while he and played a card game in the kitchen area, authorities said.

Prioleau was arrested by North Charleston police after he was seen riding a bike Monday in the area of East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road, said North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor. He had been named a suspect earlier in the investigation.

Authorities said that Prioleau was among a group of several ski-mask-clad men who, during the early morning hours, stormed the Salamander Road residence of Harold Hutzler, 54, who lived in a sleepy residential neighborhood of Ontrato Road.