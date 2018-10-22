Police on Monday arrested a man they said fatally shot a North Charleston real estate agent during an August home invasion.

Elijah Prioleau Jr., 24, whose last address was Norman Street in Charleston, was jailed on charges of murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. He was awaiting a bond hearing, but a magistrate in South Carolina cannot set bail on a murder charge.

He did not have an arrest history in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.

The charges stem from what authorities described as a home invasion during which Prioleau and several man clad in ski masks on Aug. 5 stormed Harold Hutzler's Salamander Road home while Hutzler and others played a card game in the kitchen. An altercation broke out, and Hutzler, 54, was shot.

After they had identified Prioleau as a suspect, the North Charleston Police Department said it got a tip Monday morning that Prioleau was at a home on East Surrey Drive. When they went there, he wasn't inside, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said in a statement.

Officers later saw him riding a bike near East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road, and he was captured, Pryor said.

Hutzler worked as a real estate agent for The AgentOwned Realty, which has offices across the Lowcountry, according his Facebook page.

His obituary said he was a "Realtor who loved family, scuba diving, motorcycles, camping and traveling."