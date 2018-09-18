North Charleston police are looking for a man suspected of holding a woman at knifepoint and raping her near a Rivers Avenue shopping center last month.
Maurice Jerome Prioleau, 42, is wanted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as one count each of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said Tuesday.
Prioleau lives on Marson Street in the area of Interstate 526 and Rivers Avenue, near the Liberty Mall shopping center at Rivers Avenue and Harley Street where a woman reported that a man raped her Aug. 13.
The victim said she was looking for scrap wood in a dumpster around 11 p.m. when a man approached and asked if she smoked, according to an incident report. The woman replied that she did not. The man got closer and asked if she wanted ecstasy pills, to which she again replied no.
The man, who told the woman his name was "Tony," pulled out a folding knife and threatened her.
He forced her into her vehicle. The woman attempted to use her Taser. She left a voicemail on a friend's phone before he took her phone away, the report stated.
The suspect then forced the woman out of the car and behind a building, where she said he raped her and repeatedly bashed her head into a concrete block.
After he left, she counted to 120 before running to a gas station.
Officers recovered the woman's Taser, clothing items and a coffee cup in nearby parking lots. They found her vehicle several hours later next to a church 1½ miles away from the scene.
Spencer Pryor, spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department, said detectives positively identified Prioleau as a suspect on Aug. 24. He said DNA evidence came back on Sept. 10, and authorities obtained warrants for Prioleau the following day.
"We have been actively searching for him," Pryor said in an email.
Prioleau is described as 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds. He has tattoos on both biceps and outer forearms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.