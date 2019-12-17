As the year ends, the North Charleston Police Department hopes to find new leads on 2019's four unsolved homicides and bring closure to families with unanswered questions.

The department said that out of 25 homicides this year, detectives have solved 21 cases. They had no new information to share Tuesday but hoped recapping the four unsolved cases could persuade community members to contact police with information.

Chief Deputy Greg Gomes was proud of the department's solvability rate of 84 percent for 2019 to date.

The rate for 2018 was around 61 percent, spokeswoman Karley Ash said.

"A big reason those (2019 cases) are solved is because the community comes forward and collaborates," Gomes said. "It's a credit to the relationships we've built in these communities. It's a credit to the people that we serve."

Detectives reviewed the cases of Michael Green, Vernon Young, Ronald Simmons and Lamont Simmons.

Green was a 16-year-old boy shot multiple times April 12 outside a trailer park on Sumner Avenue. He was returning home after visiting a corner store when he was confronted and shot by a man police have not been able to identify.

To offer tips If you have any information on these unsolved crimes, contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 to remain anonymous.

Young, 44, was gunned down April 25 at a bus stop at Rivers and Verde avenues, detectives said. They're currently looking for a male person of interest who showed up on a surveillance video, but they have no other leads on him.

Ronald Simmons was riding in a car with a group of people June 30 when they stopped at a corner store. The 21-year-old and a man confronted each other and exchanged gunfire, leading to Simmons' death. The car and its passengers fled, and none of the people involved have been identified. The detectives hope they will come forward to speak with police.

Lamont Simmons, no relation, was shot July 1 outside the Dreams Restaurant and Cafe on Dorchester Road, just hours after Ronald Simmons was killed. The 34-year-old was playing pool with a woman inside, police said, and shortly after they left, the woman ran back inside shouting that he had been shot.

Detectives shared that Lamont Simmons was a father of four. "His murder is very unnecessary," Detective Dennis Woods said.

Despite having no new leads on the cases, Gomes said that they're satisfied with the year's progress so far.

"Our violent crime as a whole is generally trending downward," Gomes said. "But any homicide is one too many."