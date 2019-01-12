NCPD webrecurring
File

North Charleston police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside an apartment Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. after a male reported that a female acquaintance was dead inside his residence at the Atlantic Palms Apartments, 2510 Atlantic Palms Lane, according to Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.

A death investigation is being conducted by police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Further information was not available Saturday afternoon.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.