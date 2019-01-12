North Charleston police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside an apartment Saturday morning.
Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. after a male reported that a female acquaintance was dead inside his residence at the Atlantic Palms Apartments, 2510 Atlantic Palms Lane, according to Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.
A death investigation is being conducted by police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Further information was not available Saturday afternoon.