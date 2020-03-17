North Charleston police investigating suspicious death after body found with cuts to face

North Charleston police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found at a residence on Success Street.
After officers received a call Sunday about a deceased person, they arrived at the house about 11 a.m., according to an incident report. They were met by a man and woman pointing to the back of the house and yelling, "He's dead! He's on the floor!"
Police found the man on the floor on his back, the report said. He had two large cuts on the right side of his face, which were bleeding, and a "deformity" on the back of his skull. The body was lying on several towels, according to the report.
After seeing the wounds, an officer called for a protective sweep of the house because of the "unnatural nature of the deceased." No one else was found within the house, the report said.
The victim has not been publicly identified.
No further information was available.