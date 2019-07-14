north charleston police department file (copy)

A man was shot and killed near a home on Albert Street in North Charleston on Sunday, police said.

Around noon, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area, said North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor. When they arrived, authorities found the man, who had been shot, lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting and have not announced any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting marks the 15th homicide investigated by North Charleston police in 2019 and the 34th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.