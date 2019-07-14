A man was shot and killed near a home on Albert Street in North Charleston on Sunday, police said.
Around noon, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area, said North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor. When they arrived, authorities found the man, who had been shot, lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting and have not announced any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
The shooting marks the 15th homicide investigated by North Charleston police in 2019 and the 34th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.