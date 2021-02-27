North Charleston police investigating shots fired at Tanger Outlet, no injuries reported

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are questioning four people they believe were involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets.

North Charleston police said they were called to the outlet mall shortly before 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27. They believe the occupants of one vehicle opened fire on another, and one of the vehicles crashed into some poles near the building's loading dock.

Investigators found one of the vehicles abandoned at the scene, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said, and later detained four people for questioning. They haven't reported any injuries.

The incident comes as authorities pledge to increase security at another North Charleston mall. On Feb. 14, a shooter opened fire at Northwoods Mall, injuring three bystanders. That investigation is ongoing. Chief Reggie Burgess said he will announce an update to his detectives' work on March 1.