North Charleston police investigating pair of shootings that left teens dead

North Charleston police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two teenagers dead on Saturday, according to incident reports released Monday morning.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the first shooting as Wakil Javabi Grant and the victim of the second shooting as Lanelle Dionysious Reed Jr. Both were 16-year-old residents of North Charleston, the Coroner's Office said.

The first shooting happened at Appian Way Apartments, 8465 Patriot Blvd., according to the reports.

Officers were called at 12:57 p.m. to the apartment complex and found a crowd standing between two buildings, reports said. The victim, later identified as Grant, was on the ground in the doorway of one unit.

A large amount of blood had pooled around the victim and a woman was trying to place a towel on his wounds, reports said.

"I found what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his right arm, chest and left upper torso below the armpit," an officer wrote in the reports.

The officer and the woman put pressure on Grant's wounds and the officer started giving the victim CPR, reports said.

"While assisting the victim I noticed several shell casings directly next to the victim and a projectile closer to the railing below the victims feet," the officer wrote in the reports.

Authorities later arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. The boy, who was not named publicly, was charged with murder.

His case will be handled in family court "until ruled otherwise," said North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

In the second shooting, officers were called at 11:23 p.m. to 1904 Lakewood St., where they found two victims, reports said.

The first victim, identified later as Reed, was found outside the residence and was was unresponsive, reports said. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

A second victim, a man who lived nearby, was found inside his home, reports said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the top of his head and was alert when officers arrived.

The second victim said he was asleep and woke up when he was shot, reports said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers found shell casings near the front steps at 1904 Lakewood, reports said.

No suspects have been named in the case. Further information about the second shooting was not available.

The shootings were the fourth and fifth homicides in North Charleston police jurisdiction this year, according to statistics compiled by The Post and Courier. There have been 23 homicide in the tri-county so far this year.