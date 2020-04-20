North Charleston police investigating pair of shootings that left minors dead

North Charleston police are investigating a pair of weekend shootings that left a teenager and another minor dead, according to incident reports released Monday morning.

The victim in the first shooting was identified as 16-year-old Wakil Javabi Grant, of North Charleston. The victim in the second shooting has not been identified, but was listed in an incident report as a juvenile male. Both shootings happened on Saturday.

The first happened at Appian Way Apartments, 8465 Patriot Blvd., according to the reports.

Officers were called at 12:57 p.m. to the apartment complex and found a crowd standing between two buildings, reports said. The victim, later identified as Grant, was on the ground in the doorway of one unit.

A large amount of blood had pooled around the victim and a woman was trying to place a towel on his wounds, reports said.

"I found what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his right arm, chest and left upper torso below the armpit," an officer wrote in the reports.

The officer and the woman put pressure on Grant's wounds and the officer started giving the victim CPR, reports said.

"While assisting the victim I noticed several shell casings directly next to the victim and a projectile closer to the railing below the victims feet," the officer wrote in the reports.

Authorities later arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. The boy, who was not named publicly, was charged with murder.

His case will be handled in family court "until ruled otherwise," said North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

In the second shooting, officers were called at 11:23 p.m. to 1904 Lakewood St., where they found two victims, reports said.

The first victim, identified only as a boy, was found outside the residence and was was unresponsive, reports said. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

A second victim, a man who lived nearby, was found inside his home, reports said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the top of his head and was alert when officers arrived.

The second victim said he was asleep and woke up when he was shot, reports said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers found shell casings near the front steps at 1904 Lakewood, reports said.

No suspects have been named in the case. Further information about the second shooting was not available.