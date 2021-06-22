You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Charleston police investigating man's shooting death

Police tape file

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot the night of June 22 in the Whipper Barony neighborhood of North Charleston. 

North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs said officers were dispatched shortly before 8:20 p.m. to Pine Field Court, located off Old Pine Circle in the Whipper Barony neighborhood, for reports of a person on the ground. 

Officers found a man suffering an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. The man later died, Jacobs said. 

Detectives and the Charleston County Coroner's Office are investigating the death. Jacobs said no suspect information was available. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News