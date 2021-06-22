North Charleston police investigating man's shooting death

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot the night of June 22 in the Whipper Barony neighborhood of North Charleston.

North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs said officers were dispatched shortly before 8:20 p.m. to Pine Field Court, located off Old Pine Circle in the Whipper Barony neighborhood, for reports of a person on the ground.

Officers found a man suffering an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. The man later died, Jacobs said.

Detectives and the Charleston County Coroner's Office are investigating the death. Jacobs said no suspect information was available.