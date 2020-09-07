North Charleston police investigating homicide at Ladson apartment

North Charleston police are investigating a homicide at a Ladson Road apartment complex.
Police went to Harborstone Apartments at 3825 Ladson Road at about 10 a.m. Monday in reference to a missing persons incident, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. During a search of the area, police discovered the body of a dead man near one of the apartment buildings, he said.
Deckard said police are investigating the death as a homicide, but he offered no further information on the killing.
A resident of the apartments told The Post and Courier that investigators were milling about the complex for much of the afternoon Monday. The resident, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, said a relative heard what sounded like a gunshot Saturday night near their building, but he could not be certain it was tied to the killing.