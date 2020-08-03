You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston police investigating fatal shooting, stabbing

  • Updated
North Charleston police are investigating a pair of homicides that left two people dead this weekend. 

The first happened Saturday. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to a parking lot at 3366 Rivers Ave. for a report of a person stabbed, said North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. 

The victim was declared dead at the scene. 

Investigators determined he was at a bus stop at Rivers and Cosgrove avenues and got into an altercation with an unknown suspect, the deputy chief said. The altercation continued in an adjacent parking lot and the suspect fled on foot. 

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Trevell Johnson of North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is pending. 

The second incident happened early Sunday. 

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment complex on Read Street, off Remount Road, Deckard said. 

"Upon arrival ... we located a male on the ground at the bottom of the stairwell who had sustained gunshot wounds and was unresponsive," he said.  

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Shawn Hamilton of North Charleston, the Coroner's Office said. He died at Trident Medical Center around 2 a.m.

Suspects have not been identified in either incident, Deckard said. 

