North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of one person in the parking lot of a manufacturing business Thursday night.
Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to a report of a male suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Cummins Turbo Plant, 9051 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman.
"On scene, officers located the male victim who was later pronounced deceased," Pryor said.
Witnesses told officers the victim came out of a warehouse and into the parking lot when a vehicle drove up, he said. The vehicle's occupants opened fire, striking the victim.
The suspects then fled, Pryor said.
Authorities do not have information about the suspect or vehicle at this time.
No additional information was available Thursday night.