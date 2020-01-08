One person was killed in a shooting in North Charleston's Neck Area Wednesday night.
Officers were called at 7:16 p.m. to 2025 St. Francis St. for a report of a person bleeding in front of a residence, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman. Dispatchers also received reports of gunshots around the same time.
When they arrived, officers found the victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries, Deckard said. The victim was identified only as an adult male.
The investigation is ongoing and further information was not available Wednesday night.
The shooting was the first homicide of 2020 for North Charleston and the tri-county area.