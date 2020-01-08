NCPD webrecurring
File

One person was killed in a shooting in North Charleston's Neck Area Wednesday night. 

Officers were called at 7:16 p.m. to 2025 St. Francis St. for a report of a person bleeding in front of a residence, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman. Dispatchers also received reports of gunshots around the same time. 

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries, Deckard said. The victim was identified only as an adult male. 

The investigation is ongoing and further information was not available Wednesday night. 

The shooting was the first homicide of 2020 for North Charleston and the tri-county area. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.