North Charleston police investigating fatal Neck Area shooting

Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Neck Area.

Officers were called to 2312 Elegans Dr. early Tuesday after a passerby came across a body on the side of a road, according to an incident report released Wednesday afternoon.

The person was found on the side of the road and had shell casings around him, the report said.

Investigators estimate the shooting happened sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday, the report said. The body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers were told a person driving by saw the body and flagged down a first responder, which prompted the call for Charleston County sheriff's deputies, the report said.

"We were advised that (deputies) had started a crime scene log," the report said.

Emergency medical services and firefighters had already left the area by the time North Charleston police arrived, the report said.

A witness told police she heard shots sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and shortly after midnight Tuesday, the report said. Three other witnesses also confirmed the time window of shots being fired.

All witnesses told police they went outside and looked around after hearing shots but didn't see anything, the report said.

"Everyone I spoke to advised they heard the shots but nothing before or after, as in any type of disturbance or vehicles leaving the scene," the report said.

Further information about the shooting was not available Wednesday.