North Charleston police investigating 4th homicide in a week

North Charleston police officers are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that left a man dead.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Deandre Rivers, a resident of the Goose Creek area.

Rivers died of a gunshot wound at the scene, the Coroner's Office said.

Officers responded at 4:42 a.m. to 3961 Gullah Ave. for a report of a shooting, according to an incident report.

At the scene, officers saw a white car with a door open and two holes in a window, the report said.

"When I checked inside the car, I noticed the victim sitting in the driver seat with two gunshot wounds to the chest and underneath his left arm," the report said.

An officer checked the victim for a pulse but couldn't find one, the report said.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess expressed his frustration at violence in the community.

"It's nonsense," Burgess said. "This community doesn't deserve this."

The shooting is North Charleston's fourth homicide in the past seven days.

One of the incidents, which happened April 30 at Dobson Street and Remount Road, involved a teenage girl who shot her stepfather. Investigators have not filed a murder charge against the teen and currently consider the incident to be one of self-defense, although the shooting remains under investigation.

On Friday, two people were killed on Reddin Road during an altercation in which the suspect, 39-year-old Jamal Hassan Doctor, was stabbed. Doctor was hospitalized and charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

No suspects have been identified in connection with Wednesday's shooting, which is the ninth homicide this year in North Charleston and the 27th in the tri-county, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.