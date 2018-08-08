North Charleston police are investigating its fifth fatal shooting in four days after a man was slain in the area of Van Buren Street.
Officers responded to a residence there just before 4 a.m. for a report of shots fired, said North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor. The man police found at the scene had been shot multiple times and died.
Last weekend, in just over one day, four other men were shot in killed in the city, making it the deadliest two-day stretch of gun violence there since 2006.
This year, North Charleston has recorded 15 killings, according to The Post and Courier's homicide database. There have been 38 in the tri-county area.
This is a developing story.