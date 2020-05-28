North Charleston police investigating body found in residence as a homicide

North Charleston police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body at a residence Thursday morning.
Officers were called at 10:49 a.m. to the 7500 block of Plantation Drive for a report of a dead person inside a residence, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.
The person suffered a visible injury and the incident is being treated as a homicide, Deckard said.
Further information, including an incident report, was not available Thursday night.