A man has died after a shooting in North Charleston on Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to the Remount Road and Chatham Avenue area around 6:25 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They found a man with gunshot wounds on North Murray Drive.

The victim died of his injuries. His name has not been publicly released.

Police said no suspects have been identified yet.Â

Further information was not available Monday night.