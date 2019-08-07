A woman's dog is recovering after being thrown "like a football" into traffic on Rivers Avenue this week, according to authorities.
Officers were called by the dog owner's daughter at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday to a hotel, according to a North Charleston Police Department incident report. The daughter said her mother's ex-boyfriend came looking for her mother.
The daughter told the man that her mother wasn't there, the report said. At that time, the man grabbed the dog, named "Poo," and said, "then she can't have her dog."
In an interview, Poo's owner said her relationship with the suspect was brief, she told him it wasn't going to work and she moved out.
"And he didn't get it," she said. "He was thinking I was trying to be controlling but I was trying to help him better his life."
After she moved out, he somehow found the hotel where she was staying and showed up on Tuesday while she was out, Poo's owner said.
At some point during the confrontation with the daughter, the suspect said that if her mother wouldn't come home then she couldn't have the dog, "and he just threw (Poo) in the middle of Rivers Avenue like a football," the owner said.
The daughter told officers that the suspect ran from the hotel room onto Rivers and that two other men who saw what happened chased the suspect, the police report said.
Poo's owner described the experience as feeling like she was going to lose a child.
"I was very attached to her and she was very attached to me," she said. "I'm an animal lover. … I love children just as well, so I treat them the same. I make sure she eats. I just take care of her and to know that she's going through this tragedy right now and I'm not sure she's going to make it, it kinda hurts a little."
Poo suffered a bruised lung, swollen liver and fractured feet, the owner said.
She could not afford veterinary treatment and brought Poo to the Charleston Animal Society on Wednesday, the Animal Society said.
Poo was examined, given X-rays and oxygen before being transferred to an emergency veterinarian for further treatment, according to the nonprofit, which is covering the victim's veterinary costs. She was in critical condition as of Wednesday night.
The suspect has not yet been arrested or charged, police said.
"The incident is under investigation and charges will be brought if the investigation leads to that," said Scott Deckard, North Charleston police deputy chief.
Under South Carolina law, "a person who tortures, torments, needlessly mutilates, cruelly kills, or inflicts excessive or repeated unnecessary pain or suffering upon an animal," would face a felony charge.
If convicted, that person would face between six months and five years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.