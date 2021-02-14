North Charleston police investigating after 3 people shot at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are investigating a shooting at the Northwoods Mall that injured three people.

North Charleston officers and Charleston County deputies arrived at the mall around 1:36 p.m. on Feb. 14 after reports of gun shots.

After evacuating and searching the mall, they found three victims, two women and one man, who had gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Two had minor injuries, but one was seriously injured, according to Lt. Matt Hughes.

The shooting occurred in a common area of the mall, and the suspect left before officers arrived. Police found a person of interest through surveillance footage, but have not yet been able to identify the man.