You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Charleston police investigate after 3 people shot, 2 injured in crash

Police tape file

NORTH CHARLESTON — Three people were shot and two others injured in a crash in a neighborhood north of Dorchester Road near the Interstate 26 interchange, according to a police spokesman. 

North Charleston police officers were dispatched around 8:37 p.m. to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive for reports of gunshots in the area and a nearby vehicle crash, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs. 

Officers found two people with injuries apparently sustained in the crash. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers learned two more people were at a hospital being treated for apparent gunshot wounds. A third gunshot victim was also located nearby and transported to the hospital. 

North Charleston police are investigating the incidents, as they appear related, Jacobs said. 

He said no further information was available the night of July 7. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

Tags

Steve Garrison covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native of Chicago who previously covered courts and crime in Wisconsin, New Mexico and Indiana. He studied journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Missouri.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News