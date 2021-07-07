North Charleston police investigate after 3 people shot, 2 injured in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON — Three people were shot and two others injured in a crash in a neighborhood north of Dorchester Road near the Interstate 26 interchange, according to a police spokesman.

North Charleston police officers were dispatched around 8:37 p.m. to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive for reports of gunshots in the area and a nearby vehicle crash, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Officers found two people with injuries apparently sustained in the crash. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers learned two more people were at a hospital being treated for apparent gunshot wounds. A third gunshot victim was also located nearby and transported to the hospital.

North Charleston police are investigating the incidents, as they appear related, Jacobs said.

He said no further information was available the night of July 7.