North Charleston police are investigating how a 7-year-old girl was shot Saturday night.

Officers were called to Trident Medical Center at 8:50 p.m. and met with the girl, who had a gunshot wound to the area of her ribs. She was treated and released.

Police talked to the girl and her grandmother about what had happened. The girl initially told police she had been at a park on Chestnut Street with her younger siblings and her friend, according to an incident report.

She said they were on the swings when a car drove by, and the girl thought she heard fireworks before feeling a pain in her side. She then went home and her cousin called her grandmother to take her to the hospital, the girl told police.

Officers talked to a family who lives next door to the park and the family said they didn't hear any gunshots that night or see children at the park, the report said.

When asked again, the child's grandmother insisted the incident took place at the park. When police told them witnesses hadn't seen any children in the park, the child instead said she was shot inside her residence at Walnut Street. She told police she was in her room when someone shot her through the window, the incident report said.

When officers arrived at the Walnut Street residence, they did not find any holes in the house's windows, or any damage to the house's exterior.

Detectives were waiting for a search warrant, according to the incident report.