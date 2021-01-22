North Charleston police interviewing suspect in fatal domestic shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting that police said was a case of domestic violence.

Officers learned of a shooting just after noon Friday, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, and rushed to the 5700 block of Dorchester Road. The exact address was not immediately provided by police.

There they found a female victim who'd been shot in front of children, police said. Officers tried to care for her injuries.

First responders couldn't save her, according to Deckard, and she died of her injuries shortly afterward.

North Charleston police said the shooting was "domestic-related" and that they were interviewing a suspect Friday afternoon.

“At this point in time, we need to be praying for all parties involved in this tragic incident," Chief Reggie Burgess said. "It is my understanding that there were juveniles present during the shooting and I cannot imagine what is going through their mind.”

South Carolina is one of the deadliest states for domestic violence that turns lethal, with 1.68 of every 100,000 Palmetto State women killed by men in 2018, according to the Violence Policy Center's latest report.

That report, which analyzed 2018 deaths, showed that 98 percent of victims knew their killers, and over half of them had relationships. Guns are the most common weapon to kill South Carolinian women in domestic abuse situations, the policy center found.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.