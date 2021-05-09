North Charleston police identify man killed in May 7 shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — The man who died in an evening shooting on Parana Street in North Charleston on May 7 is 21-year-old Markel Maxwell, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said in a statement.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m., North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said in an email May 7. They found Maxwell inside a vehicle on the 5600 block of Parana Street, just north of Interstate 526.

Despite efforts to save Maxwell's life, he died from his injuries about 15 minutes later, according to the coroner.

The North Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency. They said May 7 they did not have information on a potential suspect and the incident remained under investigation.