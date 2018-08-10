North Charleston police found nearly $110,000 worth of marijuana and cash Thursday during a drug bust that prompted four arrests.
Five guns, including a military-style rifle, also were collected in the operation near the city's Dorchester-Waylyn community.
The neighborhood has struggled over the years as a hot spot for violent crime and drug activity.
Specialized police units got a warrant to search 2722 Crestline Drive "as a part of an ongoing investigation," North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
When the crews showed up, two men ran through a side door, but officers caught them, Pryor said. The SWAT team arrested two more men inside the home.
A search of the house revealed nearly 20 pounds of marijuana that would carry a street value of about $90,000, $18,000 in cash and the guns, Pryor added. One of the handguns had an extended magazine.
Police photographed the evidence after the operation.
Four men were jailed on counts of trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. The drug charge carries between one and 10 years in prison. The suspects are:
- Jareem Michael Miller, 25, of Crestline Drive
- Truvon Antonio Gilliard, 26, also of Crestline Drive
- Lamar Amare Watson, 27, of Lambs Road
- Quantez Tyre Guest, 24, of Peacock Avenue
Miller, Gilliard and Watson also face a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.