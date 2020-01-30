North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess withdrew his name for consideration to be the next director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, citing unforeseen strain on his family.

In a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday, Burgess said he was humbled and honored to have been selected as the nominee but that the nomination and confirmation process took an emotional toll on his family.

"They have always wholeheartedly and unconditionally supported my career in law enforcement, and I believe that in this case, I must fully support them and place them first," the chief said. "I respectfully request that my nomination be withdrawn."

Burgess and his wife, Tracy, sat down Thursday night with The Post and Courier to speak further about their decision.

The chief said that when he got the call from McMaster about being nominated, he was happy and that his family was there with him in his happiness.

"We were all in to work with the governor and the state," Burgess said.

When questions emerged over five years of unpaid income taxes — between 2007 and 2012 — and a failure to report 2011 and 2012 on his application, the chief said he felt like he promptly addressed those concerns in an honest, forthcoming way.

The debt had was in full in 2018, he said, adding he provided paperwork showing all five years of liens to lawmakers.

Neglecting to report two years on his application was a simple mistake. Burgess and his wife said on Thursday that they hoped to be able to move on to the main purpose of the hearing: the plan to restore morale at DPS as a whole, and in the Highway Patrol in particular.

"What we experienced there, it was just really, really stressful to my family," the chief said.

Tracy Burgess said she is forever grateful to McMaster for believing in her husband and having the confidence in him to lead a major state agency.

"Reggie is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement with extensive police executive training," she said. "He has always been committed to serving the people, all people. He does not see color. He is fair. He’s a team player and he believes in getting the job done, (as evidenced) by the support of the men and women in blue and the citizens of the communities in which he serves."

The confirmation process brought a moment of realization for the couple.

"He has some (tax) issues that were resolved; however, it seemed nearly impossible for him to get past that to address the real purpose of him being there, which was to lay out how he would improve the department of public safety and restore morale throughout the department," she said.

At least one lawmaker expressed concern over what she described as disturbing, racist harassment experienced by Burgess and his family.

S.C. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, called Burgess' withdrawal a loss for the state and said that the chief was the exact kind of leader needed in DPS right now.

The senator, who is black, also said that questions over his old tax debts gave bad actors something to latch onto.

"Before he even came up to the Statehouse, we had some of the nastiest of politics come out in the form of old, old racism," Matthews said. "I never received a letter, but we were informed that some of the white senators were sent letters from a so-called anonymous source that couldn’t even spell African American, talking about the fact that we did not need another black director of DPS. Shame on South Carolina."

The senator said she has seen nominees approved many times with far worse issues than a few years of tax debts, and that in those cases the issues were swept under the rug because they had powerful friends in the Senate.

"It has come from within the old guard of the Highway Patrol," Matthews said. "They have sought to undermine this man. They sought to undermine him because he is an African American who is respected."

On Thursday, the senator said she reached out to Burgess and encouraged him to reconsider his decision.

"I would encourage all of Charleston to (support) him and let him know we’re going to stand with him," Matthews said. "Otherwise it’s South Carolina’s loss. You know Reggie’s character because he is going to sacrifice his position because he doesn’t want his mother to be harassed and his family to be dragged through the mud. Here, we need to make sure we don’t let these other forces win."

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said Burgess continues to have his full support and that he will remain the city's police chief.

"I think his decision and the treatment he received is the state’s loss," Summey said on Thursday. "He moved out of the realm of being in law enforcement to being in politics, and politics is nasty."

Burgess is not just a good police chief, but a good person, the mayor said.

"It’s unfortunate that this is the type of process that people will go though — not to look at the good of people but ways to discredit (them)," Summey said. "My family faces it every day. I just think that this was the new part of that job that Reggie is not accustomed to. He doesn’t want to put (his family) through it. I don’t blame him. In fact, I admire him for making this decision. He has been my chief for the last two years and he will continue to be my chief."

Deciding to ask McMaster to withdraw his nomination wasn't easy. Burgess called the move bittersweet.

The chief said he went to Columbia prepared to address the senator's concerns and, most importantly, with plans to turn DPS around by instituting progressive disciplinary practices meant to build troopers up rather than tear them down, address low pay and other issues.

Burgess said as the confirmation process became more heated, he felt confident that he could weather it, but that he began to worry about the impact on his wife, children and his mother.

"It was really, really eating at them," he said. "My family's been really tested. I want to do this. I want to be on the governor's team ... but I've gotta think about my family. Family comes first."

The governor, in a statement, called Burgess a great man who has dedicated his life to serving the public, adding the chief would have been a transformational leader at DPS.

"That he is prioritizing his family over his nomination to lead the agency says all anyone needs to know about Chief Burgess, and I find great comfort in knowing that he’s not going far and will continue to serve our people through his leadership at the North Charleston Police Department," McMaster said.

McMaster nominated Burgess in November to be the next DPS director, overseeing the state Highway Patrol as well as several smaller divisions, managing more than 1,200 employees in all.

Initially greeted with praise, Burgess’ nomination was hindered at his first confirmation hearing, which started with a nearly hourlong closed-door meeting. When the doors opened, senators asked Burgess about the debt.

After assuring the senators it had been paid in full, he was directed to amend his application before the next hearing.

For a few days, it appeared that the controversy was unlikely to derail his bid to lead DPS, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of turmoil stemming from poor morale and other issues at the Highway Patrol.

In 2017, tensions surrounding the agency came to a head when the S.C. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to fire DPS Director Leroy Smith by eliminating his position and salary from the budget. Senators restored the job and pay before the budget was finalized.

But the House had made its point.

Burgess’ nomination was announced a day after Smith said he would not be reappointed to a third term as DPS director.

Thursday also saw Republican state Rep. Bobby Cox withdrew his name from leading the state’s new Department of Veterans Affairs after discovery of a law that says a legislator cannot run a state agency created while he is in office.