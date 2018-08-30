North Charleston police arrested a man they said shot and killed another man during a dice game outside a community center two years ago.
Alouis "Vante" Levorge Taylor, 33, of North Charleston, who was already jailed for an unrelated matter since March, was charged with murder and being in possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Taylor shot Clay Crudup multiple times during a dice game on the night of Sept. 1, 2016, authorities said.
According to an affidavit, Crudup was among a crowd of 15 to 20 people participating in a dice game while gathered outside of the Gethsemani Community Center, located at 2449 Beacon St.
Taylor approached Crudup, revealed a firearm that he had concealed and fired it "several times" at the man, the affidavit said. Taylor fled the scene, and Crudup was transported to Medical University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. None of the bystanders were injured in the shooting.