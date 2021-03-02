North Charleston police charge 19-year-old with murder in August 2020 shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Six months after a man was gunned down at a North Charleston apartment complex, authorities believe they've found a person responsible in the case.
Jaylyn Jaequan Green, 19, faces one charge of murder and another of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Charleston County jail records show that deputies first booked Green into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Feb. 11 on charges including cruelty to children and illegal possession of weapons and drugs. North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said police added the new charges March 2.
Green now stands accused of killing 23-year-old K'Tron White on Aug. 23. Police found the North Charleston man on Verde Avenue but didn't find any clear suspects as White died of his injuries, according to police records.
Detectives hadn't initially named a suspect in the 2020 shooting, making the case one of six homicide investigations that remained open by the end of the year.
Authorities haven't released details on how they identified Green as a suspect. His bond hearing was scheduled for March 3, Deckard said.