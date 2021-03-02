You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Charleston police charge 19-year-old with murder in August 2020 shooting

  • Updated
pc-061317-ne-police (copy) (copy) web recurring

North Charleston police. File/Leroy Burnell/Staff

NORTH CHARLESTON — Six months after a man was gunned down at a North Charleston apartment complex, authorities believe they've found a person responsible in the case.

Jaylyn Jaequan Green, 19, faces one charge of murder and another of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

Charleston County jail records show that deputies first booked Green into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Feb. 11 on charges including cruelty to children and illegal possession of weapons and drugs. North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said police added the new charges March 2.

Man dies after shooting in North Charleston, no suspects identified

Green now stands accused of killing 23-year-old K'Tron White on Aug. 23. Police found the North Charleston man on Verde Avenue but didn't find any clear suspects as White died of his injuries, according to police records.

Detectives hadn't initially named a suspect in the 2020 shooting, making the case one of six homicide investigations that remained open by the end of the year.

Authorities haven't released details on how they identified Green as a suspect. His bond hearing was scheduled for March 3, Deckard said.

Nearly 20 homicides are still unsolved from 2020, leaving many searching for answers

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News